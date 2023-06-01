NewsVideos
BSF kills LOC intruder as he tries to enter Indian border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
BREAKING: Army personnel killed a Pakistani infiltrator while foiling a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LOC) in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir.

