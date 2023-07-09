NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSF retaliates on Mamata Banerjee's allegations over Bengal Panchayat Election Security

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made serious allegations against the central force regarding the violence during the panchayat elections and said that the central force failed to control the violence. BSF responded to this and made a big disclosure saying, 'The State Election Commission did not give information when contacted. Had there been information, deployment would have been easier.

