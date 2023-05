videoDetails

BSF shot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International border in Punjab

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar, said a BSF official. The official said that two packets suspected to be heroin have been seized during the search. Earlier on May 21, officials said that the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International Border near Punjab’s Amritsar.