Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747219
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BSP has cancelled the ticket of Dhananjay Singh's wife from Jaunpur and made Shyam Singh as new BSP candidate. Know all about Shyam Singh.

All Videos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
Play Icon00:51
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon01:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Play Icon01:00
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
Play Icon01:21
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon01:30
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
play icon0:51
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon1:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
play icon1:0
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
play icon1:21
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral
play icon1:30
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral