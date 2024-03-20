Advertisement
Budaun Double Murder Case: Surviving Brother Turns Eyewitness, Recalls Pushing Away Attacker's Knife

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Watch: Budaun Double Murder Case, the surviving brother of the victims emerges as a key eyewitness. He bravely recounts the harrowing ordeal, highlighting his act of pushing away the attacker's knife during the tragic incident. The eyewitness's testimony provides critical details, aiding authorities in their investigation as they strive to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime.

