videoDetails

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays digital 'Bahi-Khata'

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displayed digital ‘bahi-khata’ outside North Block on Feb 01. Finance Minister Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. Union Budget 2023-24 will be delivered in paperless form.