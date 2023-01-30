videoDetails

Budget 2023: Paperless Budget--All you need to know about Union Budget App

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will continue her tradition of presenting a paperless budget for the third year in a row. Since 2021, the Modi government unveils budget on ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ that allows Members of Parliament and the general public to access the annual financial statement. But what prompted the government to go paperless? Budget 2023: Paperless Budget--All you need to know about Union Budget App