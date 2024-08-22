videoDetails

Bulldozer Action against Ayodhya gangrape case accused Moeed Khan

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Big news is coming from Ayodhya. Today, a bulldozer is going to run on the land illegally occupied by Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gangrape case. Today, a bulldozer will run on a complex occupied by Moeed. In view of this, the shops and a bank of this complex have been vacated. It is being told that a third part of this complex has been built by illegally encroaching on the pond land. Today, a bulldozer will run on this illegal encroachment.