Bulldozer Action against Ayodhya gangrape case accused Moeed Khan

Sonam|Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Big news is coming from Ayodhya. Today, a bulldozer is going to run on the land illegally occupied by Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gangrape case. Today, a bulldozer will run on a complex occupied by Moeed. In view of this, the shops and a bank of this complex have been vacated. It is being told that a third part of this complex has been built by illegally encroaching on the pond land. Today, a bulldozer will run on this illegal encroachment.

