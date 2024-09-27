videoDetails

Bulldozer Action in Aligarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Police administration's action in Aligarh in the case of foul smell due to animal remains. Police took bulldozer action on the furnaces built in the warehouse. The furnaces were demolished. The entire premises were destroyed. The municipal corporation team confiscated the animal remains and debris lying there. There was a lot of anger among Hindu organizations about the foul smell of fat arising in the city. Hindu organizations alleged that animals were smuggled illegally and their fat and bones were boiled in the furnaces of the warehouse. Due to which the air was getting polluted in the entire city. After which the police administration investigated the matter and took bulldozer action on two illegal furnaces in two days.