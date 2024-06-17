Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2758164
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bulldozer action in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Beef Found in Mandla Update: In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, the police and administration demolished the houses of 11 people through bulldozer action. Pieces of cows were found in the houses of these people. However, the administration argues that the bulldozer action was taken to demolish illegal construction and it has nothing to do with cows. But this action, which took place right after the cows were found, is raising questions on the attitude of the Mandla police and administration. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on the bulldozer action.

All Videos

Peace Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine Failed
Play Icon03:55
Peace Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine Failed
For the first time, namaz was not offered on the road in Meerut
Play Icon00:52
For the first time, namaz was not offered on the road in Meerut
Security forces Finds dead body, search operation continues
Play Icon01:11
Security forces Finds dead body, search operation continues
What caused BJP's defeat in UP?
Play Icon02:05
What caused BJP's defeat in UP?
'I am shocked to know about tragic train accident', posts Mamata Banerjee on social media,
Play Icon01:34
'I am shocked to know about tragic train accident', posts Mamata Banerjee on social media,

Trending Videos

Peace Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine Failed
play icon3:55
Peace Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine Failed
For the first time, namaz was not offered on the road in Meerut
play icon0:52
For the first time, namaz was not offered on the road in Meerut
Security forces Finds dead body, search operation continues
play icon1:11
Security forces Finds dead body, search operation continues
What caused BJP's defeat in UP?
play icon2:5
What caused BJP's defeat in UP?
'I am shocked to know about tragic train accident', posts Mamata Banerjee on social media,
play icon1:34
'I am shocked to know about tragic train accident', posts Mamata Banerjee on social media,