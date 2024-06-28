Advertisement
Bulldozer action...justice or oppression?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Bulldozer Action Controversy: Bulldozer is in trend these days. Bulldozers are in action in all the cities of the country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a big role in getting the bulldozer this recognition. In July 2020, gangster Vikas Dubey's house in Bikaru, Kanpur was razed to the ground with a bulldozer. After that, bulldozers started running on the houses of mafia, gangsters and accused in many cities of UP. Yogi Adityanath became known as Bulldozer Baba. Bulldozer justice came to be known as the UP Formula. After this, there was a rush for bulldozer action in many states. There were so many bulldozer actions in Madhya Pradesh that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the Chief Minister at that time, was even called Bulldozer Mama. The question being raised is whether bulldozers are operated considering religion?

