videoDetails

Bulldozer Demolition halted in Lucknow's Pant Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 03:04 PM IST

Bulldozer Demolition Drive has been halted in Lucknow's Pant Nagar. According to sources, CM has given verbal instructions to the officials... It is being told that bulldozers will not operate in Pant Nagar. Yogi has asked the officials to find a middle path.