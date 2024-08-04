videoDetails

Bulldozers demolish 'illegal' structures in Delhi's Civil Lines area

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Delhi Bulldozer Action: Administration demolished illegal constructions in Civil Lines area of ​​Delhi with bulldozers. There are more than 300 houses near Civil Lines' Khyber Pass. Orders have been issued to demolish them. A large number of police and administration officials arrived with bulldozers and started demolishing the illegal constructions. The Land and Development Authority claims that this land is its property. Yesterday, the authority had given a notice to the people to vacate the houses within a day, after which today a team arrived with a huge crowd to demolish the encroachment. Local people say that they have been living here for 50-60 years and now they are being evicted by calling their houses illegal.