Bus going from mumbai to pune fell into ditch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

The accident took place near Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune highway at around 4 am today. Where a private bus descending from Lonavala to Khapoli Ghat fell into a ditch about 200 feet deep. After which the relief rescue team hastily pulled out more than 25 injured people so far. 7 people died in the incident.