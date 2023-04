videoDetails

Bus vandalized during Chhattisgarh bandh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

VHP and BJP workers are protesting against the Bemetara violence. In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, VHP has vandalized a bus during the bandh. Many shops were also closed and the traders association supported the bandh.