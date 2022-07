C.Vijaykumar, highest paid IT CEO of India, here’s a list of other highest-paid CEOs

IT giant HCL Technologies Ltd provided a remuneration of Rs 130 crores to its chief executive officer C. Vijayakumar which makes him the highest-paid Indian CEO among India’s software companies.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

