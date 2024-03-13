NewsVideos
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
CAA Rules Update: IUML has filed a petition against the implementation of CAA. A demand has been made for an early hearing on the petition. At the same time, the Home Ministry has refused to panic about CAA. He said that Muslims will not suffer any harm from this.

