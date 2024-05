videoDetails

Calcutta High Court canceled OBC certificate

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

What did the Calcutta High Court cancel the OBC (Other Backward Classes) reservation given to 37 categories in West Bengal? After which CM Mamata Banerjee came out on rebellion. CM Banerjee is not ready to accept the court's decision. He has said in clear words that the court's decision to cancel the OBC status and cancel the OBC certificate is not acceptable to him.