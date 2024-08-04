Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2773860
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Caliphate's attack on Israel begins!

Sonam|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Israel has killed Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed this. After which Muslim countries are enraged.

All Videos

BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act
Play Icon25:10
BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act
Curfew imposed across Bangladesh after violence
Play Icon19:11
Curfew imposed across Bangladesh after violence
Will Modi's bulldozer run on Waqf Board now?
Play Icon42:09
Will Modi's bulldozer run on Waqf Board now?
Government will bring a bill to amend the Wakf Act
Play Icon49:14
Government will bring a bill to amend the Wakf Act
Badhir News: BJP delegation meets family of Ayodhya rape victim
Play Icon03:42
Badhir News: BJP delegation meets family of Ayodhya rape victim

Trending Videos

BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act
play icon25:10
BJP is preparing for big action on Wakf Act
Curfew imposed across Bangladesh after violence
play icon19:11
Curfew imposed across Bangladesh after violence
Will Modi's bulldozer run on Waqf Board now?
play icon42:9
Will Modi's bulldozer run on Waqf Board now?
Government will bring a bill to amend the Wakf Act
play icon49:14
Government will bring a bill to amend the Wakf Act
Badhir News: BJP delegation meets family of Ayodhya rape victim
play icon3:42
Badhir News: BJP delegation meets family of Ayodhya rape victim