trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705279
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Can CM Hemant Soren resign?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Follow Us
The big news of this time from Jharkhand is that Chief Minister Hemant Soren may resign from his post.

All Videos

Yogi Adityanath holds meeting over Ram Temple Consecration
Play Icon0:35
Yogi Adityanath holds meeting over Ram Temple Consecration
Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao Grace the Joyful Celebration
Play Icon0:34
Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao Grace the Joyful Celebration
Ayodhya's Ramlala Idol: Unveiling the Artistry of Arun Yogiraj in Crafting a Symbol of Devotion
Play Icon1:45
Ayodhya's Ramlala Idol: Unveiling the Artistry of Arun Yogiraj in Crafting a Symbol of Devotion
Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
Play Icon2:15
Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple
Play Icon0:35
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple

Trending Videos

Yogi Adityanath holds meeting over Ram Temple Consecration
play icon0:35
Yogi Adityanath holds meeting over Ram Temple Consecration
Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao Grace the Joyful Celebration
play icon0:34
Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao Grace the Joyful Celebration
Ayodhya's Ramlala Idol: Unveiling the Artistry of Arun Yogiraj in Crafting a Symbol of Devotion
play icon1:45
Ayodhya's Ramlala Idol: Unveiling the Artistry of Arun Yogiraj in Crafting a Symbol of Devotion
Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
play icon2:15
Indian Army to deploy Apache on Pakistan Border in Jodhpur
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple
play icon0:35
Madhuri Dixit's Spiritual Visit: Watch the Video of Her Family Trip to Siddhivinayak Temple
hemant soren Resign,hemant soren news,hemant soren live,Hemant Soren,cm hemant soren news,hemant soren cm,hemant soren latest news,hemant soren today news,hemant soren hindi news,CM Hemant Soren,hemant soren jharkhand,hemant soren jharkhand news,hemant soren jharkhand cm,jharkhand hemant soren,jharkand cm hemant soren,Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren,mining lease case hemant soren,odisha breaking news,kanak news odisha,latest odisha news,