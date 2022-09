Can Rohit Sharma's India-side beat champion Australia? Here are 6 KEY points ahead of the 1st T20I

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

The Indian cricket team will continue their search for an ideal playing XI before the all-important Men's T20 World Cup when they take on a well-balanced Australian side in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, here on Tuesday.