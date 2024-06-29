Advertisement
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded

Sonam|Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 03:08 AM IST
Before the rain of allegations and counter-allegations in Parliament, monsoon rains fell in Delhi this morning and it was so heavy that it became difficult for the MPs to reach Parliament from their homes. Delhiites are saying that when Delhiites faced water shortage in summers, Water Minister Atishi could not provide water to Delhiites and now in the monsoon season, she could not even save Delhi from drowning in the first rain water of the monsoon. But the thing to understand is that the government and the system which is itself submerged in rain water, how will it save Delhi from drowning?

