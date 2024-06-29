Advertisement
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail

Sonam|Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
Hemant Soren Bail Update: The CBI has dashed the hopes of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come out of jail. But former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, who was in jail for five months in a money laundering case related to a land scam, got bail. And today Hemant Soren came out of Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail. His wife Kalpana Soren and supporters had come to receive him. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31. Now, after coming out of jail after 149 days, Hemant Soren first went to his father Shibu Soren's residence to meet him.

