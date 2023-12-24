trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702354
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
It's the night before Christmas Eve and in Berlin, the F.C. Union's soccer stadium is packed with fans and candlelight, with no football in sight. The annual Christmas sing-along has been going strong since 2003 when a handful of fans illegally entered the stadium with mulled wine and cookies and sang a few songs.

