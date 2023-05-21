NewsVideos
Cannes 2023: Diana Penty Exudes Boss Lady Charm In Black Tuxedo | Zee News English

May 21, 2023
Cannes 2023: Diana Penty Exudes Boss Lady Charm In Black Tuxedo | Zee News English From tassel to tuxedo! Diana Penty seems to love black for her Cannes fashion parade. The actor dropped some gorgeous pictures on the red carpet of Cannes, 2023. The actor wore a 'different' black tuxedo. She ramped up the glam quotient with the top with a deep neckline. The actor sported her midriff boldly. Diana's soft features added a chic touch to this apparent male attire. Diana opted for minimal makeup.

