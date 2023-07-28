trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641712
Capital Delhi started with one sided love! 42 year old woman shot herself again

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Delhi Dabri Shooting: A 42-year-old woman was shot late on Thursday night in Delhi's Dabri area. The woman died on the spot due to the bullet. After shooting the woman, the accused also shot himself. The woman's name is Renu Goyal and her husband is a builder.

