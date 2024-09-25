Advertisement
Car catches fire at Bhopal's Hoshangabad Road

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Big news is coming from Bhopal, a car caught fire on Bhopal-Hoshangabad road. However, the people sitting in the car were taken out in time. Due to which their lives were saved.

