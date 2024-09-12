videoDetails

Car Rider Beaten in Mumbai in day light

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Mumbai Car Rider Beaten: A video of a car rider being brutally beaten up on the road in Mumbai is going viral. The car rider was beaten up with a stick in broad daylight. During the fight, no one standing there helped the car rider. People standing on the roadside remained spectators. During this, the car rider was hit with a stick several times. The name of the person who beat him is being told as Shiv. He is the bodyguard of Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve. Shiv Sena Uddhav faction has raised questions on the law and order in the state by sharing the video on social media.