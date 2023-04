videoDetails

Cartist doing wonders with junk giving message towards sustainability

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Cartist is formed from the confluence of Car, Art and Artist. Its founder Himanshu Jangid believes that some vehicles are emotionally attached and for those who do not want to throw them as junk, Cartist works hard while also spreading the message of sustainability.