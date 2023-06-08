NewsVideos
Case filed against Imran Khan for murdering Lawyer

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Imran Khan News: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been booked under anti-terror law in connection with the murder of a Supreme Court lawyer. His party gave this information on Wednesday.

