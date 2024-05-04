Advertisement
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act

|Updated: May 04, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Elvish Yadav Money Laundering Case: Case has been registered against YouTuber Elvish Yadav under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On the instructions of ED Headquarters, the zonal office located in Lucknow has started investigating the case. Soon Elvish will be summoned for questioning.

