Case registered against unknown people for waving Palestinian flag in Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

A case has been registered against unknown people for waving the Palestinian flag in Bahraich, UP. Let us tell you that the flag of Palestine was waved in the procession and along with it slogans of Palestine Zindabad were also raised.