CBI arrested 6 people including two NHAI officers in bribery case

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 07:02 AM IST
CBI Action Bribery Case: CBI has arrested 6 people including two NHAI officials and two directors of a private company on charges of taking bribe of Rs 20 lakh. After the arrest, CBI has seized Rs 1 crore 10 lakh, including the raids conducted on the premises of the accused and the bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh.

