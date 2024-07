videoDetails

CBI Arrests RIMS' Student in NEET Paper Leak Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

NEET Paper Leak Case Update: An arrest has been made from Ranchi in the NEET paper case. The CBI team has detained a student of RIMS Medical College from Ranchi. Sources say that this student was involved in the Solver Gang.