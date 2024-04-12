Advertisement
CBI presents K Kavita in Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
BRS leader K. Kavita was arrested by CBI on Thursday. After arrest, CBI presented K Kavita in court on Friday. During the appearance, CBI has made serious allegations against K Kavita in the court.

