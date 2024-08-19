Advertisement
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

Sonam|Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: CBI is in action in Kolkata Doctor rape-murder case. What was found in the house of Sanjay Roy, who is accused of brutality with a female trainee doctor in Kolkata? Big revelation in the post mortem of doctor's daughter in Kolkata. Injuries on eyes, mouth and cheeks. Injuries were also found on the nose and throat. The spectacle glass entered the doctor's eye. Deep wound marks on private parts also.

