CBI registers 6 cases in Manipur violence case, 10 accused arrested so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
CBI will now investigate the viral video of brutality in Manipur. According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over the investigation of this case to the CBI. CBI has soon registered 6 cases in this matter. Also 10 accused arrested so far

Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today
Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today
Hearing on brutality in Supreme Court today
Hearing on brutality in Supreme Court today
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt posed for paparazzi in Mumbai
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt posed for paparazzi in Mumbai
Huma Qureshi makes ravishing appearance in Mayanagri
Huma Qureshi makes ravishing appearance in Mayanagri

