CBI will interrogate Former NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Former NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede will appear before the CBI today for questioning. The Bombay High Court has given interim relief till 24 May. He is accused of demanding 25 crore bribe from Shahrukh Khan.