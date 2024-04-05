Advertisement
CBSE takes huge decision on 11th-12th Exam Pattern

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
CBSE Board 2024: CBSE has decided to change the exam pattern of class 11th and 12th. Now it has been decided to remove questions with long answers in the examinations. The Ministry of Education argues that this will end the tendency of children to memorize answers and will promote the tendency to learn. The new examination pattern issued by CBSE has been implemented from the year 2024-25. CBSE says that instead of long answer questions, concept based questions will be asked in class 11th and 12th. At present CBSE has implemented this format only for classes 11th and 12th.

