CCA Best Supporting Actor Award: Actor Faisal Malik wins award in CCA 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Actor Faisal Malik, who played the role of 'Prahlad' in the Panchayat web series, has received the Best Supporting Actor Critics Award for Choice Awards 2023 (CCA).