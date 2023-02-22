NewsVideos
CCTV: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad

|Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
A pack of stray dogs has mauled a 4-year-old boy to death in Telangana, a video of which has gone viral sending shock waves.

