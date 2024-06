videoDetails

CCTV Footage of Delhi Lady Don recovered

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 03:04 PM IST

Rajouri Garden Murder Case Update: Zee News has received an exclusive CCTV video of Lady Don Annu, who is absconding in the murder case at Rajouri Garden Burger restaurant in Delhi. This CCTV video is from Katra railway station in Jammu. In this video, Lady Don Annu is seen boarding a train going to Mumbai.