CCTV video of cyber police station set on fire, solid evidence on Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Nuh Violence: On Monday in Haryana's Nuh, rioters created a violent orgy in the city. Fired bullets, threw stones and set fire to places. So far 3 people, including 2 Home Guard soldiers, have died in the violence, while about 45 people, including 7 policemen, have been injured.

PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August

