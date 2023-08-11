trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647527
CEC Bill presented in Rajya Sabha

Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
CEC Bill In Rajya Sabha: Bill related to CEC introduced in Rajya Sabha. Provision to keep cabinet minister in the committee instead of CJI. The opposition raised questions on the intentions of the government.

