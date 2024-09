videoDetails

Central government to begin Ayushman Bharat Yojana for elderly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 09:12 AM IST

Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Central government's big gift to the elderly. Under Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana, now people above 70 years of age will also be given free treatment. According to the government, under this scheme, 6 crore senior citizens will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. view report