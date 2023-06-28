NewsVideos
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
The Modi government at the center has given a big gift to 5 crore farmers. The central government has increased the price of sugarcane. Now the price of sugarcane is Rs 135 per quintal.

