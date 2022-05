Centre gives nod for establishing AIIMS in Karnataka

AIIMS is to be established in Karnataka. This move will foster Karnataka's health and medical education sector. Proposal for new NIMHANS polytrauma centre & a PG institute was also submitted. The new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli, Bengaluru. The 538-bed institute is set to come up in 3 years at a cost of 489 crore.