Chalo Medigadda: BRS Leaders, Led by KT Rama Rao, Embark On A Visit To Medigadda Barrage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
As part of the 'Chalo Medigadda' program, around 150 senior BRS leaders, including the party's working president KT Rama Rao, kick-off their journey from Telangana Bhavan. Led by KT Rama Rao, the leaders are set to visit the Medigadda barrage.

