Chanakya Lok Sabha election exit poll predicts 400 seats for NDA

Sonam|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Chanakya's exit poll has given 400 seats to NDA. Let us tell you that, as soon as the voting of 7 phases is over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results whether this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

