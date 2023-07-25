trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640117
Chances of uproar over Manipur Issue in Parliament today

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Uproar is expected again today during the monsoon session of Parliament. During the proceedings, the opposition can surround the BJP. The round of meetings will continue today before proceeding. Where BJP will hold a parliamentary party meeting at 9:30 am, on the other hand I.N.D.I.A. Will also hold a meeting.
